Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai allows him to go out, make films; Shares why Aaradhya doesn't watch films

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya is one of the most loved star kids in town. Every time she gets clicked with her parents in the city, her pictures and videos go viral. Netizens are often seen showering praise on the way she conducts herself in public. Recently, in an interview, Abhishek spoke about Aaradhaya and shared how beautifully she has adapted to the world of films. He credited Aishwarya for easing things for their daughter.

Abhishek Bachchan talks about his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

During an interview with ETimes, Abhishek shared how Aishwarya has allowed him to go and work in films while she takes care of Aaradhya. On speaking about Aaradhya adapting to showbiz, he said, "Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world. I think it was very important and Aishwarya handled it beautifully that it wasn't made into a big deal for her that both her grandparents are from the film world and both your parents are from a film world. We didn't make it into a 'big thing'. It was very normal. She's a very normal kid, the credit of that should entirely go to my wife because she allows me to go out and make my films and she takes care of Aaradhya."

He continued, "I'm sure it can't be easy but she's just a normal kid and being that, she's happiest playing, going to school, interacting with her friends. She doesn't really want to compulsively watch movies, she's happy doing other things. At some level, I don't want to ask her which is her favourite film of mine. I don't think I want to because I'll get a brutally honest answer and I don't think I'm ready for that."

Abhishek also spoke about setting boundaries on social media. He said that he is not comfortable with people discussing Aaradhya on public platforms. He said, "My daughter is out of bonds. I do not allow you the liberty on my social media handles to discuss that. It’s something I’m not going to engage in and if I feel a boundary needs to be drawn, I will draw that."

Aaradhya recently hit headlines after she took legal action against YouTube channels. She filed a plea in Delhi High Court for curbing YouTube channels from sharing videos regarding her health. The decision had come out in her favor.