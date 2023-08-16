Abhishek Bachchan says Dostana co-star John Abraham became a model, actor by mistake: 'I think he was born...'

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have worked together in two iconic films namely Dhoom and Dostana, and since then, the two have been best buddies. Recently, in a conversation, Bachchan revealed funny things.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals that John Abraham would’ve become a good mechanic

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Abhishek Bachchan talked about one of his dearest and good friends John Abraham. In the interview, Bachchan was asked if he has any interest in bikes - pulling them apart and then putting them back together - then the actor revealed his friend's name instead. Bachchan said, “I have a friend called John Abraham. I think he was born to be a mechanic. Lekin woh galti se supermodel aur superactor ban gaya (He became a model and an actor by mistake). John's first passion is disassembling his bikes, then assembling them. So I have learnt a lot from him.”

John Abraham taught Abhishek Bachchan how to ride a bike

In one of the early interviews, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that John Abraham was the person who taught him how to ride a bike during Dhoom days. The actor had shared that he didn’t know how to ride a bike, and even though he had rode a bike in a film, they just put him on a trolley and took it. This was because Abhishek’s mother Jaya Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan never allowed him to ride because they were scared. Furthermore, the Dasvi actor said, “During the shooting (for Dhoom), John taught me how to ride. John used to ride with me and teach me. He was unbelievable. He used to live in Bandra, he would ride all the way back to Juhu with me. He said ‘Baba, just remember. You have to be very responsible.' He is Parsi so he knew how to disassemble the bike and said 'this (chassis) is what you are riding on.' He was so safe and he taught me everything and I was so confident after that.”

John Abraham’s love for bikes

John Abraham, the actor who was recently seen in Pathaan, is known for his collection of bikes. He owns a range of bikes - from Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R to MV Augusta F3 800.

Work front

Work-wise, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Ghoomer and he will be playing the role of a coach. The film is set to release on August 18.

On the other hand, John Abraham will be seen in two upcoming action-thriller namely, Tehran and The Diplomat.

