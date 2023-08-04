Abhishek Bachchan says endorsement of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai as actors is important

Abhishek Bachchan has acted in several content-driven movies in the past and has received huge acclaim for his performances. Now, he is returning with another impressive choice of a film called Ghoomer. It is an inspirational sports drama in which he coaches a differently-abled aspiring female cricketer. The film is directed by R Balki and co-stars Saiyami Kher. The trailer of the film was launched today and at the event Abhishek revealed that his family has loved it. He also opened up about how the approval of his dad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as actors is very important to him.

Abhishek Bachchan on getting his parents’ and wife Aishwarya Rai’s endorsement

The trailer launch event of the film Ghoomer took place in Mumbai on August 4. The cast of the film was in attendance along with the director. Talking about his family’s reaction to the trailer, Abhishek revealed how their approval is important to any actor. He said, “To get the endorsement of dad, mom and Aishwarya as actors is important to any actor. To get the approval of actors of the caliber of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan is a very big thing. I think they are people at the top of their game and they know what they are talking about so obviously you feel very happy when they like your work.”

He added that they have loved the trailer and are very excited for the film. “I am thankful to them. I am more thankful to Balki for making a film that they liked, nahi toh ghar jana mushkil ho jaata (going home would have proved to be difficult). But they are very happy and excited. They have not seen the film yet but they have liked the trailer. I hope they like the film too,” said Abhishek.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a shout out to Abhishek Bachchan’s film Ghoomer

Earlier, when the motion posters of the film were released, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and showed his support for his son’s next release. He wrote, “Bhaiyu .. my love and wishes for GHOOMER .. seen a few shots and it is amazing how you change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film .. my prayers and wishes always .. love.” Interestingly, Senior Bachchan is also making a cameo appearance in the movie.