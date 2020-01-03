Abhishek Bachchan says THIS to a fan who expressed excitement to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan

Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section of Twitter, after a fan wrote how they are waiting to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

The first poster of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was released recently. In the poster, we see a sword, which looks bold and it has a lion face as an adornment. The copper-coloured picture also shows two tigers facing each other, which clearly means that the sword belongs to either Aditya Karikalan or Arunmozhi. The film is an adaptation of the popular Tamil novel of the same name written by Tamil author Kalki. The film will narrate the rise of the Chola rulers.

Sharing the poster, a fan wrote, "The first glimpse of Ponniyin Selvan already has me excited. Imagine the day we get Aishwarya's first look. I swear I will pass out". Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section and replied, "Me too". , during a media interaction, revealed that she is also a part of the magnum opus. Some reports suggest that she will be seen in dual roles. If this turns out to be true, one of her roles will be that of a mysterious vengeful baddie Nandhini Devi. Her other role would be that of a deaf and mute adventurous old lady.

The first glimpse of #PonnyinSelvan already has me so excited. Imagine the day we get Aishwarya’s first look, I swear I’ll pass out. pic.twitter.com/bZFA9aOL3B — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) 2 January 2020

Currently, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi are in Thailand, shooting for the movie. It also has Ashwin Kakumanu, Arjun Chidambaram, Lal, Trisha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram among the others. Parthiban, Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty opted out of the movie due to various reasons. While Parthiban opted out due to unavailability of dates, it is being said that Keerthy Suresh had her dates booked for Thalaivar 168. Anushka Shetty on the other hand, opted out due to unknown reasons. Vairamuthu, who was earlier onboard, apparently is no longer a part of the project, as his name was mentioned during the infamous #MeToo movement.

