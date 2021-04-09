Abhishek Bachchan says 'happy birthday Maa' as he shares rare pic of Jaya Bachchan; Hrithik Roshan sends love

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to shower love on his mom and senior actress Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. The Big Bull star shared a vintage picture of his mom and Hrithik Roshan could not resist commenting on it.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and when it comes to one's mother, it becomes all the more reason to celebrate. Speaking of this, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to shower love on his mom and senior actress-politician, on the occasion of her birthday. Abhishek shared a gorgeous vintage photo of his mother from the good old times and wished his mom in the sweetest way on her birthday. Seeing the photo, even Hrithik took to the comments to shower birthday love on Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday माँ। Love you." In the comment section, Hrithik wrote, "Happy birthday, Jaya aunty," with 2 hug emoticons. Several fans also showered love on the senior actress in the comment section. Many even were left awestruck by the beauty of the star in the vintage photo. Even Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter was mesmerised by the photo and she told Abhishek in the comments that she would be 'stealing this' photo.

A fan wrote in the comments, "Wishing her a very Happy birthday... one of the most Classy artists Hindi Cinema could have got! She emits purity, innocence, and confidence. Loads of love.. wish we have more like her." Another wrote, "She looks sooo beautiful....happy birthday and forever happiness." The actress-politician has turned 73 today and on her birthday, fans have been remembering her iconic performances on screen.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Abhishek has been quite occupied lately as his film, The Big Bull released on April 8 and he has been promoting it. In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek revealed that his mom Jaya Bachchan does not see his films before the release as she is 'superstitious.' He shared that his mom told him that she'll see the film on April 9. Meanwhile, so far the reactions of the audience to Abhishek's The Big Bull have been mixed.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: From Zanjeer to Mili, iconic films where she romanced Amitabh Bachchan on screen

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×