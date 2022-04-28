Abhishek Bachchan says he would 'love' to collaborate with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Calls her 'wonderful' actor

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make one of the most popular and influential couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The couple recently completed 15 years of marriage. They tied the knot on the 20th of April, 2007, and welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The two have featured in many movies including Guru, Dhoom, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, and many others. They were last seen together in the 2010 movie, Raavan, helmed by Mani Ratnam.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, the Bol Bachchan actor revealed that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek. Further talking about Aishwarya as an actor, he said that he has 'immense respect' for her. He also recalled his memories from their filming days and said he loves 'everything.' Further, he said, “She is a wonderful actor. Being on set with her is always memorable.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Dasvi which also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He is currently filming for the third season of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows with Amit Sadh. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical-fiction movie, Ponniyin Selvan: I. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to a fan saying he's now more famous than his father Amitabh Bachchan