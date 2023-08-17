Abhishek Bachchan says Jaya Bachchan taught him ‘loyalty’ while Amitabh Bachchan taught him ‘discipline’

In a recent conversation, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, spoke about the lessons that he has learned from parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The Dhoom actor shared that he has learned the significance of loyalty from his mother and his father taught him how to be disciplined, dutiful, and punctual. Read on to know more.

Abhishek Bachchan shares what he has learned from parents

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Abhishek Bachchan shared that is fortunate enough to have grown up around women and said that they are actually more evolved in various ways. Speaking about his mother Jaya Bachchan, he said, “There are certain values that I see my mother live by; honour, loyalty, principles, which sadly are values we may be losing, slowly.”

The Dostana actor further added that people think rarely about loyalty these days. In fact, according to Abhishek, they are more concerned about what they stand to gain from a relationship, and if they don’t gain anything, they quit. “I don’t like that, and that’s because I’ve seen my mother like that. From my father, I get discipline, duty. His sense of duty is immense,” the actor added.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan also shared what he has learned from his father Amitabh Bachchan. During the conversation, he said that because his father is known and respected for his professionalism in the film industry, he has taught his son the importance of valuing others’ time.

Interestingly, when Abhishek was asked if actors are late on the sets then he said, “No, I don’t think so. You’ve just met the wrong people, I guess. My family is always on time; the people I work with usually are. I feel the younger generation of actors is very conscientious of that. My father told me when I was a kid, ‘If you don’t respect time, time’s not going to respect you’.”

Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

Work-wise, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in R. Balki’s recent film Ghoomer which is a sports-drama. The actor will be seen playing the role of a coach. Moreover, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, and father Amitabh Bachchan also have significant roles in the film. Ghoomer is set to release on August 18.

