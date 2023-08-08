Abhishek Bachchan says mom Jaya Bachchan ‘isn’t strict’; opens up on his relationship with daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan, son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, revealed in a recent interview how his mother is very sweet and kind. Abhishek also opened up about the kind of relationship his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share. The actor was recently seen promoting his upcoming project Ghoomer.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya-Aishwarya relationship

In a recent conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Abhishek Bachchan shared that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya share a beautiful bond. He said during the interview, “When I was a child, my father unfortunately was hardly around, because he was so busy working. There were weeks on end where we wouldn’t see him, but he was in the next room. He’d come back from shooting after we’d gone to sleep, and he used to leave before we woke up. That’s how hard they used to work. And the person who never allowed me and my sister to feel that void was my mother, and that can only be done through love.”

Moreover, the Dasvi actor added that after becoming a father, he understands her daughter’s behavior towards him. Even though Aaradhya is his ‘buddy’ and ‘friend’, if anything goes wrong, the first person she’s looking for is her mom, Aishwarya.

Opening up on the same, Jr Bachchan revealed, “Today, I’m a father, and I see the way my daughter reacts to me. She’s my buddy, she’s my friend. But anything goes wrong, the first person she’s looking for is her mom.”

Abhishek Bachchan breaks the public’s perception of mother Jaya Bachchan

During the interview, the Guru actor also commented on her mother’s behavior. He said, “Contrary to public opinion, my mother is not strict. She’s the one you go running to when you’re hurt as a kid. She’s particular, but my mom…”

The 47-year-old actor also shared that Jaya Bachchan is very sweet and an embodiment of love. The Bholaa actor said that he hasn’t seen those videos in which Jaya Bachchan is seen snapping at photographers.

On the professional commitment, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to be seen on the big screen with the release of Ghoomer on August 18. The film is a sports-drama and directed by R. Balki. It features veteran stars Shabana Azmi and Amitabh Bachchan along with Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and others.

