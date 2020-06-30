Abhishek Bachchan says 'surviving 20 years seems unimaginable' as he reflects on his Bollywood journey

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to celebrate 20 years in Bollywood. Along with it, he thanked Refugee director JP Dutta along with his family for their support over the years.

Over the past few weeks, actor Abhishek Bachchan had been reflecting on his journey in Bollywood, one year at a time. Today, as Abhishek’s debut film, Refugee completes 20 years, the actor too has achieved a milestone in his journey. Abhishek is celebrating his 20 years in Bollywood today and on this day, the actor took to social media to reflect on how things have been for him over the past 2 decades. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Abhishek looked back on 20 years of his life and expressed gratitude to all, including his family.

Taking to social media, Abhishek didn’t just thank his debut film’s director JP Dutta but also his family for their never ending support to him. Promising that he is just getting started in terms of work, Abhishek mentioned in a long and thoughtful note that he has ‘miles to go’ before going to sleep. He called his family his inspiration, and a silent support and mentioned that he would want that someday when they look back, they feel proud of him. With his note, Abhishek shared an artwork that showcased all his characters from films spanning 20 years.

Abhishek wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun!#RoadTo20Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you!It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait....”

Here is Abhishek Bachchan’s note on his 20 years in Bollywood:

Further, Abhishek spoke of how his family has been his silent supporter throughout his journey in 20 years. He wrote, “none of this would have been possible without my family!

They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation.” The actor completed 20 years in Bollywood and had been sharing each of his characters from every year in a post over the past few days on social media. On the work front, Abhishek is all set to be seen in The Big Bull and a web series Breathe Into The Shadows. While The Big Bull will release on Disney Plus Hotstar, Breathe Into The Shadows will go live on Amazon Prime Video.

