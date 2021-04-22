Abhishek Bachchan says 'Who doesn't crush on Aishwarya Rai?' as he revisits their 1st meeting due to THIS star

Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his first meeting with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently in a chat and revealed he was a 'production boy' back then. The actor shared the secret of his happy marriage with Aishwarya in a candid podcast session.

Having completed 14 years of successful marriage recently, Abhishek Bachchan and continue to be the power couple in Bollywood. However, many facets of their relationship and love story are hidden from fans and they continue to be intriguing pair. One of the many sweet memories that the couple shared over the years includes a heartwarming story of their first meeting and in a recent podcast session, Abhishek revealed the name of the actor who is responsible for his and Aishwarya's first meeting.

In a candid chat about his love life with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek shared that he was a 'production boy' on Amitabh Bachchan's film, Mrityudata when he first met Aishwarya Rai. He recalled that he had gone to Switzerland for a location recce back in the days and his friend Bobby Deol was shooting his film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya with Aishwarya there. It was then that Bobby called him over for dinner and he met his future lady love Aishwarya. During the same chat, Abhishek was asked if during the years that followed, did he ever crush on Aishwarya. To this, he replied, "Who Doesn't Crush On her man?"

I first met her when I was a production boy. Abhishek Bachchan on 1st meeting with Aishwarya

Revisiting his first meeting, Abhishek said, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations. I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film - Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya."

Further, Abhishek went on to share that Aishwarya has been his 'go-to person' whenever he feels conflicted and that over the years, they remained great friends. He called 'friendship' the foundation of a happy marriage while chatting about his love life.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya had a virtual wedding anniversary celebration this year with Aaradhya as the former was in Lucknow for a shoot. The photo of their video call celebration broke the internet on Wednesday and was shared by Aishwarya on social media. On the work front, Abhishek has received rave reviews for his film, The Big Bull recently and will now be seen in Dasvi. Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

