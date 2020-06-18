Abhishek Bachchan says working with Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan on Dhoom 2 was a 'huge school picnic'

As part of his #RoadTo20 posts, Abhishek Bachchan revealed he worked on three extremely special films in 2006. Namely Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2.

Abhishek Bachchan has been religiously keeping up with his countdown of the films he has done in the last 20 years as he will clock those many years at the end of the month. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to reflect on his films from 2006 and reminisced the good times. As part of his #RoadTo20 posts, Abhishek revealed he worked on three extremely special films that year. Namely Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2.

He wrote, "Year-2006 #KabhieAlvidaNaKehna #UmraoJaan #Dhoom2 All three films hold a very special place in my heart. KANK was my first collaboration with @iamsrk @karanjohar and @realpz . My third with @amitabhbachchan and my fourth with Rani. All dear friends and colleagues I’ve learnt so much from. Umrao Jaan was my third film with JP saab and my third too with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and @suniel.shetty."

He further added that working on Dhoom 2 introduced him to new people and gave him the opportunity with close friends. "JP Films is like home for me and working with them always seems to be more of a holiday than work. Umrao is very special to me also because.... well you know why! Dhoom 2 ( my favourite of the series so far) saw a whole bunch of my childhood friends and some newer ones come together to make such a fun film. We had a blast making this one!!! Everyday was like a huge school picnic. @hrithikroshan @udayc @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @bipashabasu @sanjaygadhvi4 @anaitashroffadajania we all made memories for a lifetime."

