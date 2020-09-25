Abhishek Bachchan schools a troll who questioned him for having more followers than Prachi Desai; See post

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for The Big Bull co-starring Ileana D'Cruz

fans of the late actor lashed out at directors, filmmaker’s and star kids for sabotaging the career of SSR. Now amid the nepotism debate, Abhishek Bachchan schooled a troll who questioned him for being popular only because of his family and not because of his skills and in doing so, the user compared Abhishek’s followers to that of Prachi Desai, who is an outsider.

Tagging , the user wrote in his tweet compared the follower count of Abhishek with actor Prachi Desai as he wrote, “OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? Its high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent.” Soon after, this Refugee actor gracefully schooled the user who suggested that Junior Bachchan is popular only because he belongs to the Bachchan family as the actor wrote, “I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself.”

Well, this is not the first time that Abhishek has school a troll on social media because earlier, when Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were hospitalized after testing positive of COVID 19, a user trolled Abhishek saying, “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now),” and this, Mr. Junior Bachchan wrote, “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are being well fed at the hospital).” It didn’t stop here as the troll further wrote, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to be well taken care of),” and to this, Abhishek gracefully replied, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.” On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for The Big Bull and co-starring Ileana D'Cruz, the film is reportedly based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who had committed many financial crimes. Also, the actor will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Dasvi co-starring Nimrat Kaur and .

I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020

