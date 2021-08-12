Abhishek Bachchan sells off his plush 37th floor Mumbai apartment for a whopping Rs 45.75 crore

It's raining property deals in tinsel town! Days after Rani Mukerji purchased a sprawling apartment in Mumbai's suburbs, another deal is making headlines. However, this time around, it is Abhishek Bachchan offloading his property instead of buying a new one. According to a report published in Money Control, the junior Bachchan has sold his luxury Mumbai apartment for a whopping price of Rs 45.75 crore.

The apartment is located on the 37th floor of Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West in the upscale area of Worli in South Mumbai. As per the report, Abhishek had purchased the plush apartment for a prince of Rs 41 crore in 2014 and got Rs 45.75 crore for the sale. If the actor would have stuck to his purchase, he would have been neighbours with and Akshay Kumar who also have purchased sprawling apartments in the same building.

Abhishek Bachchan and along with daughter Aaradhya continue to live in the Bachchan family home Jalsa in Mumbai's suburbs.

In fact, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are the recent buyers of the luxurious apartment and they have been visiting quite often to keep a check on the construction. Shahid and Mira's home is on the high-rise’s 42nd and 43rd floors. Mira had recently shared a glimpse from their soon-to-be home in which several tiles and colours can be seen laid out. Currently, Shahid and Mira live in Mumbai's upscale Juhu in a beach-facing apartment.

