Abhishek Bachchan sends gentle reminder about COVID 19 in a video: Keep your mask on, don't take this lightly

After beating COVID 19, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share a video on social media where he was seen issuing a gentle reminder to people regarding protecting themselves from the deadly virus.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was among the Bollywood stars who had contracted COVID 19 and was hospitalized for weeks while he sought treatment for the same. The Breathe 2 star recovered successfully a few weeks ago and returned home. Post his recovery, Abhishek had been spending time at home and recently, he took to social media to share an important message for people to follow related to COVID 19. In his video, Abhishek explained what one needs to do amid the ongoing pandemic to safeguard themselves.

The Breathe 2 star shared a video in which he was seen sporting a grey hoodie with a black mask with the word 'Breathe' written over it. AB Junior was seen issuing a message for people where he urged everyone to keep their masks on when they step out. Abhishek mentioned that even while talking to someone, it is imperative to keep one's mask on and not to remove it in public. Having battled the disease, the actor said that one must not take it lightly at all and urged everyone to keep their masks on in public.

Abhishek said, "Whenever you go out or your with somebody, keep your masks on guys. It's important. Don't take this lightly. Be Safe." Abhishek had tested positive in July after which, his wife and actress , daughter , senior star Amitabh Bachchan all had tested positive for COVID 19. The actor, along with his family were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for treatment back then. This week, Amitabh Bachchan resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's video:

Abhishek's video comes at a time when there is a spike in the number of COVID 19 cases in India. On the work front, Abhishek's web show Breathe 2 received praise from critics. He will now be seen in Ludo and The Big Bull. Both films will be releasing soon on OTT platforms amid the theatre shut down due to COVID 19.

