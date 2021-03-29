Abhishek Bachchan sends Holi wishes with throwback pic with Aishwarya & Aaradhya; Urges everyone to stay home

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to send Holi wishes to his fans and asked his fans to celebrate the festivals from the safety of their homes.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life and has introduced us to a new normal wherein masks and hand sanitizers have been our permanent companions. In fact, the pandemic has also changed the way we celebrate our festivals and has also dampened the festive spirit to some extent. And while the nation is busy celebrating Holi today, Abhishek Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of his Holi celebration with wife and daughter .

In the throwback pic, the Guru star was seen lying in a garden and was lost in a conversation with Aishwarya and Aaradhya as the trio was filled with colour. Abhishek recalled the carefree times and urged everyone to stay at home during the ongoing pandemic. He wrote, “A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family.”

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post:

Talking about the work front, Abhishek will be seen in Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull with Nikita Dutta in the lead. The movie, which has been co-produced by will be releasing on April 8 on OTT platform. Besides, he is also working on Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s directorial Bob Biswas.

