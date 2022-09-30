Abhishek Bachchan sends wishes to Aishwarya Rai and Ponniyin Selvan team; Calls film 'Masterpiece'
Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam and has been released today.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 1 has finally been released today. The Mani Ratnam directorial also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in key roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. Fans loved the historical drama and have been showering love on the cast. Abhishek Bachchan also cheered for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. To note, the Devdas actress is back on the silver screen after a long time.
Coming back to Abhishek, sharing the poster on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “The day is finally here! #PS1 in theaters today, congratulations to the team who’ve put in years of hard work and excellence in making this masterpiece. Best wishes to #PonniyinSelvan1 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #ManiRatnam.” The Dasvi actor had also praised Aishwarya on social media after her first look as Queen Nandini was out. He expressed his excitement after the trailer was released. He took to Twitter and wrote, “THIS IS HUGE!”
It is worth mentioning here that Mani Ratnam wanted to make this film for a long time. His first attempt was in 1994 and then he again started discussing the venture in 2011. But both times he was not able to make it.
Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post here:
Ponniyin Selvan 1 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same. Set between 900 AD and 950 AD, it follows the story of a power struggle, deceit, and betrayal between multiple kingdoms. The novel was originally released in five parts but director Mani Ratnam chose to release his cinematic adaptation in two parts. On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will star in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.
