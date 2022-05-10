Abhishek Bachchan shakes a leg with school kids, dad Amitabh Bachchan drops a sweet comment; PICS

Lately, Abhishek Bachchan has been winning hearts with his brilliant performances. The digital revolution has been game-changer for many in the Hindi film industry. One of the mainstream Hindi film actors to have successfully transitioned in the OTT space is none other than Junior Abhishek. He is rightly termed as the Bachchan of OTT in today’s times (pun intended). His recent Netflix hit Dasvi proved it once again that Abhishek is quite unbeatable. Junior B is also quite active on his Instagram and his dashing posts always make our hearts flutter. Today was no different. Abhishek shared some adorable pictures but that’s not all - his sweet message absolutely tugged at our hearts.

In the post that Abhishek Bachchan made on his Instagram, he looked absolutely adorable with his carefree smile on. He wore a bright red and black jacket. In the second picture, he could be seen dancing happily with some cute kids and it made us go ‘aww’. Along with the picture, Abhishek wrote, “Keep smiling and keep dancing.” His post was an instant hit amongst his fans who made it go viral. Big B also commented on his son’s post and wrote, “Yes indeed .. uninhibited success shall ever keep you smiling and dancing’.

Take a look at Abhishek's post:

Meanwhile, currently, Abhishek Bachchan is in Dubai along with Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor as they battle it out at the Celebrity Football Club 2022. For the unversed, the celebrity players of Bunty Walia’s All Star Football Club are competing against the United Emirates in Dubai at a football match.

