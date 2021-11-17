Abhishek Bachchan shares Aaradhya's pic from birthday party in Maldives with Aishwarya Rai: We love you

Proud papa Abhishek Bachchan has begun his day by penning a heartfelt note and birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya. Currently vacationing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya in the Maldives, Abhishek shared a sneak peek into his daughter's birthday party in the Maldives on social media. With the photo, Abhishek wished his little girl and expressed how she makes the world a better place in a heartfelt note for her. The birthday girl looked adorable at her party in the Maldives.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight." In the photo, little Aaradhya was seen clad in a pretty pink dress with a gorgeous hairband. She was seen smiling and posing in front of a banner that read, "Happy Birthday Aaradhya." We could also see pink and white balloons all around and it seemed it was the theme of the celebration. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn't in the frame but she was mentioned in Abhishek's caption.

Take a look:

As soon as Abhishek shared the wish, Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to Aaradhya's photo. She dropped a heart emoticon for the birthday girl. Anupam Kher and Bipasha Basu penned sweet wishes in comments for Aaradhya. Earlier, Sikandar Kher also shared a heartfelt wish for Aaradhya and dropped a childhood photo of Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter. Now, after Abhishek's post, fans hope and await for Aishwarya to share more glimpses from daughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration in the Maldives.

Over the past few days, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been sharing glimpses from their Maldives getaway. Fans have been loving how they are chronicling their tropical holiday on social media via photos.

Also Read|Getting taller than papa: Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya gets cute birthday wish from Sikandar