Abhishek Bachchan shares the 'best thing' about Shah Rukh Khan as a producer ahead of Bob Biswas' release

When Shah Rukh Khan had announced that he will be producing the spin-off film on Kahaani's character Bob Biswas, fans were excited. Later, when Abhishek Bachchan stepped into the shoes of Bob, Shah Rukh had announced it in style on social media. Now, as Abhishek is busy with the promotions of the film, fans certainly wanted to know how Shah Rukh is as a producer. While the world only is aware of Shah Rukh as an actor, Abhishek shed light on what is the best thing about him as a producer.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek was a part of a rapid-fire round. The Bob Biswas actor was asked to reveal what he felt was the 'best thing' about Shah Rukh as a producer. Without wasting much time, Abhishek quickly responded and said that SRK's ability to believe in stories and their storytellers was the best thing about him as a producer. Abhishek said, "His (Shah Rukh Khan) belief in storytelling and storytellers." Shah Rukh has backed Bob Biswas that also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Meanwhile, Bob Biswas is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021. The film stars Abhishek as Bob, the killer who has lost his memory and is trying to reconnect with his old life. The trailer showcased how Abhishek transforms into the skin of Bob, the dangerous contract killer from Vidya Balan's film Kahaani. For the film, Abhishek had to gain weight and he had revealed this recently during the promotions of the film. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, who is Sujoy Ghosh's daughter.

