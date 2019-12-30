Abhishek Bachchan shares a delightful pic with Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya after Big B wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award

After Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Abhishek Bachchan posted a photo with Big B and Jaya on Instagram and tagged it as a memory to cherish. Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan has been trending on all social media channels because the Brahmastra actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - for his contribution to Indian cinema. On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to Big B and soon after, a happy son, Abhishek Bachchan, took to social media to post a photo with his father and mother as they are seen sitting on a plane, and alongside the photo, Abhishek wrote, “A memory to cherish. Dadasaheb Phalke Award. #theparentals.”

In another post, Abhishek Bachchan congratulated daddy for being conferred with the prestigious award as he tagged him as his ‘Inspiration’ and “Hero’. Abhishek wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasaheb Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.” Also, a happy Amitabh Bachcham shared glimpses of the award on Twitter as he wrote, “My immense gratitude and respect for this moment.” Post receiving the award, Amitabh Bachchan said, “When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla co-starring and next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, and Brahmastra.

