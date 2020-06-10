Abhishek Bachchan shares glimpse of 20 year acting journey: It's a celebration of people who made it possible

On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a post of his first few films and called it #RoadTo20 as he will be completing 20 years towards the end of this month.

Abhishek Bachchan, son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, will soon be clocking 20 years in Bollywood as his debut film Refugee had released the end of this month. Starring Abhisek and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Refugee put the stars under the spotlight. Since then, Abhishek has gone on to give us many memorable roles. Now, as he approaches the big 2-0, Abhishek is giving his fans a glimpse of his journey. On Wednesday, the 'Bluffmaster' actor took to Instagram to share a post of his first few films and called it #RoadTo20.

Abhishek wrote, "#RoadTo20 It’s hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It’s been a wonderful journey thus far. I’m not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it’s nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times. #RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences."

He added, "It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living." Take a look:

Along with Abhishek, Kareena will also be completing 20 years in Bollywood.

