Abhishek Bachchan shares glimpse from Paris vacay with wife Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aaradhya; Watch VIDEO

Bollywood stars love their international trips and vacations to exotic locations. Speaking of vacations, the latest Bollywood family to jet off for a quick trip to the beautiful city of Paris was none other than the Bachchans. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Aishwarya and Abhishek are all set to take an international trip after 2 years with Aaradhya for event in Paris and Dubai. Last week, the paparazzi spotted Abhishek Bachchan, , and their daughter Aaradhya as they arrived at the airport to jet off to Paris. And on Sunday, 3rd October, Junior Bachchan gave fans the very first glimpse from their trip.

On Sunday, Abhishek took to social media and treated fans to a sneak-peek into his vacation time with family. Taking to Instagram stories, Abhishek posted a boomerang video showcasing the beautiful Eiffel Tower at the front. It looked splendid against the night sky, while it glittered with bright yellow lights. Sharing the boomerang video, Abhishek wrote an apt caption that read, “Paris when it sparkles’. The actor also added the beautiful French song La Vie En Rose in the background.

Take a look at Abhishek’s Instagram story:

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

