Abhishek Bachchan shares photo celebrating Chelsea's Champions League win, calls it 'top performance'

Like every other Chelsea fan, Abhishek Bachchan was over the moon on Saturday night as the football club scripted an epic Champions League win. For the unversed, the Champions League final was held on Saturday which saw Chelsea and Manchester City battle it out to be crowned as the champions of Europe. Abhishek Bachchan, who is a die hard fan of the Chelsea football club, was invariably glued to his TV screen and the actor shared a rare photo.

Chelsea took home the Champions League silverware and as a fan, Abhishek was naturally ecstatic. The actor shared a photo of himself donning his own personalised Chelsea jersey. In the photo, he can be seen standing in front of the screen which features the team celebrating their win minutes after lifting the cup. With his arms spread out, an excited Abhishek wrote, "CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!! Top performance. Come on Chelsea!!! @chelseafc #Believe." Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 with Kai Havertz scoring the only goal of the match at the 42nd minute.

He also shared another post which was dedicated to the team of Chelsea and its manager Thomas Tuchel. He dropped two blue hearts and enjoyed the sweet victory. Abhishek's fans resonated with his post as they flooded the comments section.

One such follower was a mother who commented, "Hahaha...here my son didn’t had food ...he supports man city ...he is sooo disappointed...at least grass on other side is green (sic)." Another follower commented on Abhishek's number 11 jersey and said, "Number 11 reminds me of Drogba."

