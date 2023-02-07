Abhishek Bachchan shares pics from Maldives trip but nothing can beat Aishwarya Rai’s beauty

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They always make heads turn with their presence and their fashion game. They sure know how to keep it simple yet stylish and royal whenever they step out. The actor recently celebrated his birthday and the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from his birthday trip. Today Junior Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from his trip to the Maldives and we cannot stop looking at Aishwarya’s beauty. Abhishek Bachchan shared pictures from a Maldives trip

In the pictures that Abhishek Bachchan shared we can see some art installations in the first two pictures. In the third one, we can see a beautiful view of the pool overlooking the sea with a seating arrangement right beside the pool. Then comes a picture of a plate with ‘Welcome Home Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya.’ The next picture has a beautiful birthday wish for Abhishek on a plate. Then a picture of the cute decoration on the bed and last but definitely not least, a picture of the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing these pictures, Abhishek wrote, “Some more beautiful views…. Especially the last one.: Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s post:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sweet birthday post for hubby Abhishek Bachchan Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-warming picture of her better half, Abhishek and penned a sweet note on her 47th birthday. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote "Birthday love… today and forever, Baby." As soon as she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Well, there is no doubt that the duo always give us major couple goals and fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on them.

