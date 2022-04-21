Abhishek Bachchan shares THROWBACK photo with Aishwarya Rai from his wedding on their anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most-adored jodis in the Bollywood industry. The two have a beautiful daughter Aaradhya who is often seen in the family photos. The duo tied the knot on 20 April 2007 and since then, they have been giving us relationship goals for the last 15 years. Abhishek and Aishwarya are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. They never shy away from the opportunity of praising the other. As their special day came to end, Abhishek shared a resplendent picture from their wedding day on his Instagram.

The picture was a close-up of the duo’s hands with the majestic marriage backdrop. Abhishek could be seen sliding the ring on Aishwarya’s finger. It took us down memory lane as if we were teleported back to that magical day. Abhishek’s Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur also commented with love. She wrote, “Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here’s to the best of it all yet to come!!!” Several other industry colleagues and fans wished the beautiful couple on their special day as well.

Take a look at Abhishek's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in the Tushar Jalota film Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Dasvi is winning hearts across the belt. The film has been trending at the top spot-on Netflix in multiple countries across the globe, which is an indication of success and audience appreciation. Abhishek Bachchan had opened up about being accepted in a major way among the OTT audience. He was ecstatic and said, “The last two years have been so difficult and as someone who has done sizeable amount of work on this medium, I have learnt that it’s a personal choice. I feel that there is a particular way in which you make a film if you go directly to OTT and it has to be slightly adapted if we are doing it theatrically. But that’s an opinion.”

