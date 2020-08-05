Abhishek Bachchan shares the view from the hospital and looks at the bright side; Shweta says ‘hang in there’

Abhishek Bachchan has shared yet another view from his hospital where his COVID 19 treatment is going in. He also had a positive attitude while looking at the bright side of life. His sister Shweta Bachchan dropped a sweet comment on it too.

Currently, Abhishek Bachchan is the only family member still undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The actor is yet to be tested negative for Coronavirus. Staying in isolation in a hospital in Mumbai, the actor took to his social media account and shared another picture of the view from his room. In his post, he spoke about how the colors of nature never fail to impress, and how he is looking at the bright side of things currently. Due to his ongoing treatment for the novel Coronavirus, the actor couldn’t spend Raksha Bandhan with his family this year.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Dhoom actor uploaded a colorful picture showcasing the view from his isolation room in the hospital where he is currently undertaking treatment for COVID-19. He captioned the picture, “The colours of nature never fail to impress. #alwayslookonthebrightsideoflife.” The colors of nature and cloudy sky with hues of blue and black posed for a scenic view. In his caption, he also channeled his positive attitude.

Here is Abhishek Bachchan's post:

While fans and followers of the actor replied on his post wishing him good health and a speedy recovery, his sister Shweta Bachchan also replied on his post saying, “you hang in there.” Within an hour of the actor posting it on his Instagram account, the picture managed to get around thirty-six thousand likes.

On July 11, Abhishek along with his father, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted in a hospital in Mumbai after they were tested positive for Coronavirus. While Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for the virus on August 2nd and was allowed to return home, Abhishek is still in isolation and yet to be tested negative so he can return home as well.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan wishes all his sisters Happy Rakhi from hospital; sister Shweta says 'Missing you loads'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×