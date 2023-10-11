Abhishek Bachchan showers birthday love on father Amitabh Bachchan with uber-cool PIC; calls Big B 'hero'

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday today, on October 11. The day has left Big B’s fans elated and wishes began pouring in for him not just from fans but from every nook and corner of the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal to Kajol and Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan garnered wishes and love from several celebrities on his special day. While several actors and actresses heaped their birthday greetings on the veteran actor, now his son Abhishek Bachchan has also wished Big B.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan with a heartfelt post on his birthday

On his father’s special day, doting son Abhishek took to X to pen an endearing note for Big B. The Ghoomer actor also shared a photograph of the father-son duo striking a pose together. It can be safe to say that the picture undoubtedly reflects the strong bond that the two share. On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Jr Bachchan penned a note which stated, “My idol, my hero, my inspiration and my best friend! Happy 81st birthday, Pa. Love you and always got your back.”

How Navya Naveli Nanda wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Navya Naveli Nanda too seems to be over the moon as her grandfather turned a year older today. She dropped two monochromatic black and white photographs wherein the two look as adorable as ever. In the first picture, Navya and Sr Bachchan can be seen sharing a warm hug and looking as joyful as ever. In the second photograph, the duo can be seen next to each other, being all smiles for the photo. Dropping the post, Navya extended her wishes by stating, “Happy Birthday नाना.”

Times when Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starred together in movies

In a treat for the Bachchan family’s fans, the father-son duo has been seen sharing the screen space on several occasions in the past. Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paa among others, are some of the movies wherein the two can be seen flaunting their acting skills together.

