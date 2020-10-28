Abhishek Bachchan shows his fiercest avatar as Bittu from Ludo, Farah Khan says she loves his 'alter ego'

Anurag Basu's Ludo shows Abhishek Bachchan's character Bittu as a “hard exterior with a soft heart” kidnapper and the actor was quite impressive in the film's trailer.

After a dry spell at the movies, Abhishek Bachchan is roaring to return to the big screen but the actor might have to wait a bit as his first film post lockdown will be releasing on Netflix. Starring in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Abhishek was seen in the film's trailer which released two weeks ago and was widely appreciated for his bit in the ensemble cast which is full of super talented actors.

On Wednesday, Abhishek gave another glimpse of his character Bittu from Ludo and this time it was his fierce side. He may have cracked us up in scenes with child actor Inayat Verma, but Bittu the kidnapper also gets involved with the bad guys in the film. And the latest photo shared by Abhishek shows us his not-so-funny side.

Posting the glimpse, the actor captioned it, "Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November."

While fans were quick to show some love, Farah Khan said that Bittu reminds her of AB's alter ego. She commented, "lovvv u in these tapori avataars.. ur alter ego." Whereas, Abhishek's Dhoom co-star Esha Deol commented, "For a Sec I thought of yuva." Bipasha Basu too sent wishes to AB and wrote, "Loved the trailer. All the best." Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Roy and Manish Malhotra also sent the actor love and good luck.

Starring Abhishek, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others, Ludo will release on Netflix on 12 November.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan quashes reports of dad Amitabh Bachchan getting hospitalized; Says 'Must be his duplicate'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×