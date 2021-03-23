Abhishek Bachchan shuts down a troll who called him ‘Good for nothing’; Check the actor's savage response

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Big Bull is all set to release in April 2021 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The film is based against the backdrop of the Harshad Mehta stock market scam.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has perfected the art of replying to the trolls. The actor often gets trolled for many reasons but he always gives them back with a savage reply. Recently, his upcoming film ‘Big Bull’ trailer was released which is based against the backdrop of the Harshad Mehta stock market scam that took place in 1992. Abhishek Bachchan will be essaying the tutorial role in the film. And after watching the film trailer, Abhishek Bachchan was trolled by one of the trolls as he called the actor ‘good for nothing’.

The person wrote, “You are good for nothing buddy.....the only thing which I am jealous of you is that u've got a very beautiful wife....and from that too that you don't even deserve her.” And the actor responded to him saying, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

This is not the first time Abhishek has been trolled. Earlier, one of a troll has said, “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai “. The actor had replied, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe. (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...

P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2021

The film features Abhishek in the lead is backed by and is all set to drop in April 2021 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Also Read: The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan's dialogue promo ahead of trailer launch is all about taking big risks; WATCH

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Twitter

Share your comment ×