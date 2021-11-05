Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta are peas in Bachchan's 'pod' in a new Diwali PIC with Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan

One of the most awaited Diwali celebrations in Btown every year is that of the Bachchans. However, this year, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan opted for an intimate family celebration at home and now, photos from the get together have surfaced on social media. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who was also part of the festivities, took to her social media handle to share an inside glimpse of Diwali with her parents and brother Abhishek Bachchan. Earlier, Navya Naveli Nanda also had shared a glimpse of her Diwali look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta dropped a picture-perfect family photo with her parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek too is seen getting caught in the frame right next to his mum Jaya Bachchan. The author was seen posing with her dad Big B and leaning on his shoulder during the celebrations. Jaya Bachchan leaned on Abhishek's shoulder and they all looked perfect. Abhishek opted for a pink kurta while Shweta is seen clad in red. Big B and Jaya could be seen in white and yellow. Sharing the photo, Shweta called her family as her 'pod.'

Take a look:

As soon as Shweta shared the photo, celebs began reacting to it. Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emoticons. Earlier, Navya's photos showcased how she dolled up in a light pink lehenga for the Diwali puja at home. On Thursday, after puja at Jalsa, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aaradhya were papped by the paparazzi as they left from home. It was this week on Wednesday that Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek returned to Mumbai after the former's birthday celebration.

Also Read|WATCH: Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to paparazzi as they return to Mumbai