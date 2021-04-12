Abhishek Bachchan speaks on daughter Aaradhya getting the love of millions: She’s normal about these things

Ahead of the release of The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan in a recent chat opened up about what daughter Aaradhya thinks about being a Bachchan and how Aishwarya Rai has trained her to handle this.

Abhishek Bachchan is a rare breed of Bollywood actors who can handle over-the-top stardom and nuanced performances in his career. A credible performer, Abhishek recently released The Big Bull on an OTT platform and got good reviews for his performance as the crooked stockbroker. Abhishek’s glorious personal life is aspirational to his fans and he has also mentioned that his 9-year-old daughter Aaradhya is aware of the family she comes from and the surname she carries. Abhishek has said that training her in this department is Aishwarya’s responsibility and he stays out of it.

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Abhishek opened up on his daughter Aaradhya and said, “She's still very young; she's just turned nine years old. These days, she's busy with online school. This department is Aishwarya's. I've realised I'm not very good at that." Abhishek further implied that Aishwarya has made Aaradhya understand the stardom their family carries from when she was a newborn baby. Abhishek further added that Aaradhya knows that her parents and grandparents are actors and that they are privileged people.

Abhishek’s candidness is almost surprising for a star of his stature and speaking about his daughter Aaradhya’s understanding of privilege he mentioned that Bachchan’s as a family get the love and respect of millions and that Aardhya has learned to appreciate that. On the work front, The Big Bul garnered poor reviews from the audience and critics though Abhishek was generally praised. He has two other projects in the pipeline including Bob Biswas directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Abhishek is also playing the lead part in Dasvi which is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock films.

Credits :Siddharth Kanan

