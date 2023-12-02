Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring in latest PICS; fans express concern

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. The two have been married for over 16 years now and are proud parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. On various occasions, the duo has maintained a low-key personal life. However, the recent public appearance of Abhishek has sent the entire social media into a state of speculative frenzy, as for the first time he was seen without his wedding ring.

Abhishek Bachchan makes public appearance without his wedding ring

Abhishek Bachchan's latest pictures on Instagram have caused a stir on social media. The Ghoomer actor shared pictures from a recent event, and a Reddit user was quick to notice that his wedding ring was missing. The pictures have been going viral on the internet.

The Reddit user shared Abhishek's recent images sans his wedding ring, and wrote, “Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it.” The pictures have caused a speculative frenzy among fans.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama, Ghoomer. Directed by R. Balki, the film starred Saiyami Kher opposite him. In the film, he was seen playing the role of a cricket coach.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Abhishek Bachchan will also be joining forces with Sajid Nadiadwala for the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise i.e. Housefull 5. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol.

“Sajid Nadiadwala has the plan of bringing an entire universe of his Housefull franchise under one roof ever since the release of Housefull 4. He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters, and he finally has the plot locked. He is currently in the process of finalizing a story and screenplay around his idea,” had shared a source close to the development.

In addition to this, the source further divulged that Sajid is taking a personal interest in the story development as he shared, “The idea is to take Housefull 5 on floors late next year. Housefull 5 has been in the development stage for quite some time, and now the ambition is getting closer to reality.”

