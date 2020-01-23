Abhishek Bachchan starts prepping for 'Bob Biswas' produced by Shah Rukh Khan; shares a sneak peek

Shah Rukh confirmed that his production house Red Chillies Entertainment would be bankrolling Bob Biswas along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production starring Abhishek Bachchan.

In the month of November 2019, made an announcement of his next project as a producer. Shah Rukh confirmed that his production house Red Chillies Entertainment would be bankrolling Bob Biswas along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production. Talking about the movie, the Zero actor tweeted, “#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.” Bob Biswas will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Today, Abhishek shared a photo of the script of Bob Biswas on his Instagram story. Sharing the picture he wrote, "Prep time." For the uninitiated, Bob Biswas, a poker-faced contract killer, is the fictional character from Vidya Balan’s 2012 release Kahaani. The character was an instant hit among the audience and captured the imagination of many viewers with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute”. Abhishek will be portraying the role of Bob Biswas in the film. It is reported that Bob Biswas will be playing the key character of the movie wherein fans will get to see many facets of his dual nature of the poker-faced contract killer.

Directed by debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is slated to hit the theaters in the year 2020. To note, Bob Biswas will mark SRK’s third collaboration with Abhishek after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. The makers are yet to finalise the remaining cast of the movie. Besides this, Abhishek will also be seen in Ludo with Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo will be hitting the screens in April 2020.

