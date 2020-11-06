Abhishek Bachchan states dad Amitabh Bachchan never made a film for him; Says 'I produced Paa'

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in the movie Ludo. He has another project lined up which is The Big Bull.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently enjoying a pretty good phase of his career and has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up. Earlier this year, he earned praise for his spectacular performance in the Nithya Menen co-starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor has recently opened up on the nepotism debate, his career, and various other related stuff. He begins by saying that acceptance on the part of the audience can help an actor sustain a long-time career.

Junior Bachchan also opines on the term nepotism while stating that his dad Amitabh Bachchan has never picked up the phone on anyone. He further admits that the latter has never made a film for him. Instead, Abhishek adds that it is he who produced the film Paa for his father. He further admits that one cannot get the next job if people do not like his first film or it doesn’t do the numbers. The Ludo actor also says how people say that he is born with a silver spoon for being Big B’s son.

Abhishek then mentions that he has the knowledge about his films not doing well, and of the ones in which he got replaced. He also talks about certain films that began but didn’t have budgets as he was not bankable back then. Talking about the actor, he is currently gearing up for his next movie that is titled Ludo. It has been directed by Anurag Basu and also features Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Farima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pearle Maaney in the lead roles.

Also Read: PHOTOS: The Big Bull's Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Nikita Dutta arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×