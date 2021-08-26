Abhishek Bachchan sustains injury during film shoot, shares recovery update: The show must go on

Abhishek Bachchan sustained an injury in an accident during his film shoot in Chennai. The Guru actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with his fractured hand. He shared his recovery update with fans and informed them that he has returned to the sets.

Abhishek wrote, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work.” He hilariously added, “As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages.” Scores of fans rushed to the comment section and wished a speedy recovery to the star. A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan along with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was snapped by the paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital. The duo reportedly came to visit Abhishek Bachchan there as he was admitted following the accident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull. The film was released on April 8 on the OTT platform. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, it also featured Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. Now, the actor will next be seen in ‘Bob Biswas’ which is essentially a spin-off of the character from Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahaani’ starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. The movie also stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role.