Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-Kanika Dhillon drop sweet posts as Manmarziyaan turns 5; Vicky Kaushal reacts

Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama film written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Today on September 14th, the film clocked five years of its theatrical release. On this occasion, its cast members as well as the writer took to social media to share sweet posts about the film.

Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu celebrate five years of Manmarziyaan

Jr. Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the set which featured himself, Anurag, Taapsee, Vicky, and the film's producer Aanand L. Rai. He captioned it, "Five of us, five years strong.#5YearsOfManmarziyaan @anuragkashyap10 @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @aanandlrai". In the comment section, Vicky shared three emojis of a heart, raising hands, and a face blowing a kiss.

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon wrote a shared post on Instagram. The caption read, "Wow, it's been an amazing five years since #Manmarziyaan! From there to #HaseenDillruba, #RashmiRocket, #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba and #Dunki, what a ride! Here's to the memories, the ups, the downs, wild vibe, fun adventures, and many more years of making movies and magic together. Let's keep the good times rolling! #5YearsStrong. Cheers to memories and madness."

Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the sports drama, Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. Upon release, the film met with mostly positive critical response. Taapsee, on the other hand, is gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki which stars Shah Rukh Khan. She will also appear in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the romantic drama film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film defied expectations and became a commercial success. He will be next seen in The Great Indian Family will will release on September 22. His other lineup of films include Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan delves on parenting and generation gap; Says Navya, Agastya got mobiles when they turned 10