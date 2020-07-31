  • facebook
Abhishek Bachchan talks about the 'light at the end of the tunnel'; Shweta Bachchan Nanda shows support

Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan are admitted at the Nanavati Hospital where they are receiving treatment for COVID-19.
Abhishek Bachchan talks about the 'light at the end of the tunnel'; Shweta Bachchan Nanda shows support
Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since he and his father Amitabh Bachchan were tested positive three weeks ago. The father-son duo has been admitted to Nanavati hospital following their diagnosis. As the industry continues to pray for the Bachchans, Abhishek turned towards Instagram and spoke about the light at the end of the tunnel. The Breathe: Into The Shadows' actor shared a picture of an empty corridoor from the Mumbai hospital. The brightly lit hospital corridor saw the actor alone and behind the camera. 

Abhishek shared the picture in the wee hours this morning and wrote, "Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks." As the actor sounded hopeful, his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda showered him with support. The author wrote, "Soon," on Jr Bachchan's recent photo. Abhishek's Instagram post came shortly after he tweeted about believing and staying positive. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "#Believe #BePositive." 

Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks

Meanwhile, Amitabh thanked the forces on the frontline working constantly towards fighting the pandemic. "They that relentlessly, selflessly, dedicate their time and energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients, also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief. Here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day," he wrote on his blog. 

The actor also posted a prayer for them on Instagram. Check it out below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan politely handles a troll who asked how he’ll fend for himself as Amitabh Bachchan is unwell

Credits :InstagramTwitter

