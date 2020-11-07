Abhishek Bachchan talks about not hosting a Diwali party this year: Who hosts parties at a time like this?

There are reports that the Bachchans will not be hosting their annual Diwali party this year. Here’s what Abhishek Bachchan has to say about it.

Diwali is around the corner and it is that time of the year when Amitabh Bachchan and his family is known for hosting a grand party which is a signature event in tinselvile. In fact, Bollywood’s who’s who are seen marking their presence at the bash. However, while the year 2020 has changed a lot of things in our lives, the Bachchans will also be skipping their annual Diwali party this year. The news was confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan who stated that the COVID 19 outbreak and a death in the family is the reason behind calling off the Diwali bash.

Talking to Spotboye, Abhishek mentioned that the decision was taken after his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother in law, Ritu Nanda passed away early this year. He also mentioned that given the rise in COVID 19 cases, Diwali parties are a distant dream as of now. “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream,” the Guru actor was quoted saying.

To note, the entire Bachchan family, excluding , were tested positive for COVID 19 early this year and were even hospitalised for the same. And looks like they all are taking extra precautions now to keep the virus at bay.

Credits :SpotboyE

