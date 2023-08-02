Abhishek Bachchan, team Ghoomer postpone trailer release as a mark of respect to art director Nitin Desai

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

National award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away on August 2. The sudden demise of the director left the nation in shock. The renowned art director and producer was found dead in his studio at Karjat, Maharashtra. As per reports, the 57-year-old hanged himself in his studio. Now, as a mark of respect to the late director, Abhishek Bachchan and the team of Ghoomer announced the postponement of the trailer release of R. Balki's movie and shared a new date.

Abhishek Bachchan announces postponement of Ghoomer trailer release

A while ago, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a new date for the trailer release of his upcoming film Ghoomer. The actor wrote, "As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it dayafter on the 4th of August."

Have a look:

Talking about the late director Nitin Desai, he was one of the best art directors in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. In 2008, he designed the set of Slumdog Millionaire. He worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and created masterpieces such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani. Apart from these, Desai is credited for Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Dostana, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Munnabhai MBBS. The last film that he served as the art director was Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, Panipat.

About Ghoomer

Speaking about Ghoomer, fans are set to experience a new avatar of Abhishek Bachchan as he will be seen portraying the role of a strict cricket coach. The film also features Saiyami Kher as a female lead who will portray an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportswoman that becomes a successful cricketer after overcoming all the odds under the guidance of her coach, Abhishek.

On July 31, the makers of Ghoomer shared the first look motion poster. Sharing the poster Abhishek wrote, “Life, logic ka khel nahi...magic ka khel hai #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!.” He also shared the first look motion poster of Ghoomer on his Instagram with a caption, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!”

Meanwhile, apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on August 18.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

ALSO READ: National Award-winning art director Nitin Desai's last Instagram post featured Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala