Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID 19 negative & will be discharged; Says ‘I’m so happy to be able to go home’

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been battling COVID 19 for quite some time now, has finally been tested negative for the deadly virus now.

It’s been almost a month since Abhishek Bachchan was diagnosed COVID 19 along with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Soon after the diagnosis, the father-son duo was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. While Amitabh has been discharged a couple of days ago, all eyes were on Abhishek who continues to be in the hospital battling the deadly virus. But now the Bachchan and Abhishek’s massive fan following can finally take a sigh of relief as the Manmarizyan actor has been tested negative for COVID 19.

Junior Bachchan shared the happy news on Instagram as he revealed that he will be discharged soon from the hospital. Abhishek also expressed his excitement about being able to go home. Furthermore, the Guru star expressed his gratitude towards fans and the doctors helping him beat the highly transmissible virus. He wrote, “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post about him testing COVID 19 negative:

Earlier this morning, Amitabh Bachchan, who missed not having his son around on Raksha Bandhan, has shared his blog wherein he admitted to having anxiety as Abhishek underwent swab test for COVID 19 and even asked for prayers for his son. The veteran actor wrote, “I must admit that there is anxiety now for Abhishek .. he has his swob test this morning and by the evening we shall know if he can come home. Prayers ..”

