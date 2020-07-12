  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Coronavirus; Says he has mild symptoms & is admitted to hospital

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted stating that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 12:32 am
Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Coronavirus; Says he has mild symptoms & is admitted to hospitalAbhishek Bachchan tests positive for Coronavirus; Says he has mild symptoms & is admitted to hospital
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted stating that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. In his tweet the actor wrote, earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan too shared a tweet some time back stating that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. 

The Bollywood megastar stated on his tweet that  "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive ..  shifted to Hospital  .. hospital informing  authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited, All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." 

A news update in India Today further added that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. Now, in the latest tweet by the Guru actor states that he has been admitted to the hospital as well. The Bollywood star has urged all his fans and followers to not panic and to stay calm. The fans and followers of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have been sharing messages for their speedy recovery on social media.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's tweet

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement