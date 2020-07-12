Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Coronavirus; Says he has mild symptoms & is admitted to hospital

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted stating that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

In his tweet the actor wrote, earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan too shared a tweet some time back stating that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Bollywood megastar stated on his tweet that "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited, All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

A news update in India Today further added that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. Now, in the latest tweet by the Guru actor states that he has been admitted to the hospital as well. The Bollywood star has urged all his fans and followers to not panic and to stay calm. The fans and followers of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have been sharing messages for their speedy recovery on social media.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

