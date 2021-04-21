Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for showering love on him & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on their wedding anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Twitter to pen a note of gratitude towards fans for the love he and Aishwarya Rai received on their 14th wedding anniversary. He also urged all to follow Covid safety protocols.

Abhishek Bachchan and make for the most loved and stylish couples of Bollywood. The duo, who tied the knot in 2007, completed 14 years of their marital bliss on April 20. The Jazbaa actress also gave us a glimpse of their virtual celebration. She posted a photo from her video call with Abhishek. The actress was seen holding onto daughter Aaradhya while the actor was seen smiling looking at his ladies. Now, the Dhoom star has penned a note of gratitude to fans for the love and blessing they showered on the couple on their marriage anniversary.

Abhishek also urged everyone to wear a mask and stay at home in the wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, “Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again.”

Recently, in a chat with Bollywood Bubble, the Manmarziyaan star had spilled the beans on how Aishwarya Rai had put his life into focus and back on the track. Abhishek mentioned that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star advised him to think of lockdown like he got to spend time with his family for an entire year for the first time and that he got to do what he loves every day.

Meanwhile, check out Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet below:

Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday.

Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 21, 2021

On the professional front, the actor will be seen next in 'Dasvi' with and Nimrat Kaur. Aish, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan.

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Twitter

