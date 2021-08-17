Abhishek Bachchan on things he’s learnt from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She's given me confidence I never had

Bollywood power couple and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony back in 2007. Ever since then, the duo keeps shelling major marriage goals for fans to follow. Speaking of which, we recently stumbled upon a past interview of the two, wherein the duo spoke candidly about getting hitched. According to Abhishek Bachchan, over the years, he has learnt umpteen things from wife Aishwarya Rai.

In an interview with Vogue, the Dhoom actor stated that Aishwarya has given him a type of confidence that he had lacked before. He said, “She's given me a confidence I never had before. I think most men will agree with this. I'm the baby of the family, my sister got married years ago and she is fiercely protective of me. I wasn't really held responsible for anything. But after getting married—and this just happened automatically—I realised I wanted to be responsible for this person, I wanted to protect her and care for her.”

Another thing that Abhishek learnt from Aishwarya is how to keep things ‘normal’ in their family. He added, “And, I also learned from her how to keep things normal and real. Look, it's easy to get swept away in all this love and adulation we are blessed with. And yes, credit goes to our parents, but also to her. It'll never go to my head—I mean, look who I live with, Amitabh and —but also because she's never let it go to hers.”

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya Rai, she is currently busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One.

ALSO READ| When Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's sweet voice became comfort at aunt's emotional Bidaai ceremony