Abhishek Bachchan trolls Shweta Bachchan on her throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan; Here's her epic response

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan keep entertaining their fans with their crazy banters on social media. The brother-sister duo keeps teasing each other, sometimes for the choice of their captions and for the pictures, giving us major sibling goals. The Dasvi actor has yet again trolled his sister for her caption. Shweta on Thursday posted a super adorable throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wrapped up in Amitabh Bachchan’s arms alongside grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. She captioned the image as ‘Standing on the shoulders of giants’.

However, Abhishek did not miss a chance and quickly responded to the caption, saying, ‘But you’re sitting. Ok Bye!’ Angad Bedi joined the ‘Delhi 6’ actor and wrote, caption just didn't "sit" here Shweta, dropping various laughter emojis. To this, Big B’s daughter replied, "Look Ma such a wise guy!" And then in another comment said, "it’s a quote by Newton and I know better than to mess with the Og’s." The picture also garnered various reactions from industry friends and followers. Shanoo Sharma commented, ‘Quite a pout I must say’. Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts. A fan commented ‘what a lovely picture, love it’, while the other called it adorable.

Have a look at Abhishek and Shweta's banter:

Meanwhile, previously on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek had revealed Shweta is Amitabh Bachchan's favourite child, while Jaya is biased towards him. Abhishek also said that only Shweta's son Agastya Nanda puts her in her place as he comes up with the perfect comebacks to Shweta's display of sass. Currently, Shweta, being a mother, is on cloud nine as Agastya is all set to make his debut in Zoya Akhtar's OTT rendition of ‘The Archies’. The project will be the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as well as Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. The Archies will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan walks down memory lane on his sister Shweta Bachchan’s birthday; WATCH