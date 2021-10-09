Abhishek Bachchan turns muse for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the result is very serene

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently enjoying their time in Dubai along with their daughter Aradhya Bachchan. And while they are busy creating new memories, the power couple often treats fans with a stunning glimpse of their trip. Needless to say, each of their posts is a treat for the eyes. Keeping up with trajectory, Abhishek is once again taking the social media by a storm as he shared yet another pic from Dubai and it is all about serenity.

Taking to his Instagram account, Abhishek shared a picture of himself basking in the Dubai sun while stated at a beach. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and monochromatic shorts with a cap as he enjoyed the view of the beach and the Ain Dubai. Interestingly, this stunning pic was clicked by junior Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya and it was certainly a perfect pic. Abhishek captioned the image as, “Sun, sand and sea! #dubai”. It was evident that the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor was enjoying every bit of his time at the beach feeling the sun, sand and sea.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s pic clicked by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull wherein he managed to win millions of hearts with his performance. He will soon be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment production Bob Biswas which happens to be a spin off of the 2012 thriller Kahaani starring Vidya Balan in the lead. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the titular role in Bob Biswas along with Chitrangada Singh in the lead. Besides, he also has Tushar Jalota’s social comedy Dasvi in the kitty.