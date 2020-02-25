Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming Movies 2020: From Bob Biswas to The Big Bull, Junior Bachchan's films this year

Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming Movies 2020: From Bob Biswas to The Big Bull, Junior Bachchan has a set of interesting films lined up for the year.

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most unconventional actors in the Bollywood industry. While many ace in romance, others in action dramas, some in thrillers and some in comedy, Abhishek Bachchan's forte is his out of the box roles. Be it the Dhoom series or Guru, Dostana or Raavan, the film wouldn't have been the same without Abhishek Bachchan. His last outing was Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan where the actor played a pivotal role and now Junior Bachchan has some interesting projects lined up for the year 2020.

Ludo:

Ludo is a dark anthology comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. Much like the game, Ludo is based on four chapters, each of which revolves around a different story. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is slated for April 20, 2020 release.

Bob Biswas:

This one's a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani where Abhishek Bachchan plays the titular role. Bob Biswas is one of the most underrated villains of Bollywood. The contractual hitman shot people with a gun and had the most unusual way of greeting them before doing so. "Nomoshkar, Ek minute”, his trademark line and a faint smile, his character comes from the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. The Red Chillies Entertainment film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is slated to release in 2020.

The Big Bull:

The Big Bull is based on real events in the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz and Nikita Dutta, it is a biographical financial crime-drama film directed by Kookie Gulati where Junior Bachchan steps into the shoes of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 23, 2020.

