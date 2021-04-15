Abhishek Bachchan urges all to mask up amid spike in COVID cases: If not for yourself, think about your family

Abhishek Bachchan, who contracted the deadly coronavirus last year, recently took to his Instagram and shared his photo donning a mask while appealing all to wear the same.

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for the Coronavirus. He along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife , and daughter were diagnosed positive for the deadly virus and had undergone treatment for the same. Since then the Dhoom star has been urging everyone to follow all the guideless to be safe amidst the pandemic. Now, in his latest post, the handsome actor has made an important plea to his fans and netizens to keep their masks on.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek shared a photo of himself wherein he can be seen with a mask-on and stylish shades. Because of the significant rise in Covid cases in Mumbai, the Guru actor has appealed to everyone to wear masks if not for themselves at least for their family. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON!!!If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends, and loved ones. #maskup #maskon.”

Earlier, celebs including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, , , and among others have urged all to wear masks amidst the second wave of Covid-19.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Abhishek is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film The Big Bull that has emerged as the top OTT pick of the week. The Kookie Gulati directorial, which was inspired by the life of the controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta, was released on 8 April on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor also has upcoming films ‘Bob Biswas’ and ‘Dasvi' in his kitty.

