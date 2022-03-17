Abhishek Bachchan walks down memory lane on his sister Shweta Bachchan’s birthday; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s darling daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned a year older on March 17. On the special occasion, Abhishek Bachchan walked down memory lane to extend wishes to his sister. He shared a video compiling throwback photos featuring Shweta. In one of the photos, Abhishek and Shweta were playing as they were little kids. In another picture, they were celebrating Rakshabandhan. While sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!”

Fans too showered love on Shweta Bachchan as they dropped some sweet comments in the comment section as soon as Abhishek posted the video. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Shweta ji.” Another user tweeted, “Such cute pics. Happy Birthday.” Similar comments flooded social media.

See Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet here:

Last night, a party was organised on the occasion of Shweta Bachchan’s big day. A-listers from the tinsel town had attended the bash including Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan. Ace designer Manish Malhotra had shared the inside pictures from the party on his official Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the movie ‘Dasvi’ wherein he is playing the character of Ganga Ram Chaudhary who is in jail and decided to give 10th board exams from inside the prison. The teaser is already out and has won several hearts. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Talking about the film, Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. The film has a direct OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

