Abhishek Bachchan wants wife Aishwarya Rai, mom Jaya Bachchan to do more films; ‘They have much more to give’

Abhishek Bachchan, the popular Bollywood actor is currently enjoying a successful second innings in the film industry. As you may know, Jr. Bachchan has been a part of some of the most promising projects of recent times and has been winning the hearts of audiences with his versatile performances. Recently, the famous actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming project Ghoomer, opened up about his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and mother Jaya Bachchan's recent comebacks to the film industry.

Abhishek Bachchan wants wife Aishwarya and mom Jaya to do more films

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, the Manmarziyaan actor spoke extensively about the comebacks of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and mother Jaya Bachchan to the film industry. As you may know, Aishwarya made a successful comeback with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise, and earned excellent reviews for her performance as antagonist Nandini. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, returned to the industry, playing a pivotal role in the recently released Karan Johar film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

"It is always emotional. With my father (legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan), I am always able to view his work as an actor. With my mother, I can’t. I am a terrible judge of her work because for me that is Maa. As for Aishwarya and Dad, I can look upon their work," revealed Jr. Bachchan. "One thing I can say to the two ladies in my family is I hope and I pray that they do more work. Because as viewers of cinema, both Aishwarya and my mom have already contributed so much. They have so much more to give now. It is such an exciting time," he further added.

Abhishek's work front

The celebrated actor will be next seen in Ghoomer, the upcoming R Balki directorial which is slated to hit the theatres on August 18, 2023. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the project features a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi, in pivotal roles. The reports also suggest that the actor is currently in talks to play the lead role in acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar, for an upcoming untitled project.

