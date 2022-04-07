Abhishek Bachchan on why he wants to get tutored by Shah Rukh Khan; Wants to learn THIS from Deepika Padukone

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi just released on OTT platforms today. Ahead of the premiere, the actors were busy promoting their film and giving interviews. In one such conversation with an entertainment media portal, Abhishek revealed that he would like to get tutored by Shah Rukh Khan. He further shared the one thing he would like to learn from Deepika Padukone.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek was asked if his character in Dasvi, Ganga Ram Chaudhary had to go take tuition from a Bollywood actor, who would that be. To this, he replies Shah Rukh Khan. On being asked why, Junior B said, “Because he's immensely well-read.” He continued, “Shah Rukh is immensely well-read and his knowledge of everything is wonderful. And I love people like that, and I love to sit and talk to people that you get to learn from. And he's like a sponge for knowledge.”

Abhishek says that he had traveled with SRK once when they were shooting for a film together. He shared that Shah Rukh had five books on the centre armrest, and he would randomly pick up something and start reading.

The actor was further asked what he would like to learn from Deepika Padukone. While there are many things to learn from the Happy New Year co-actor, he would like to learn her organizational skills. “She's very neat and clean, and she's very organized and she’s one of those cleanliness-freak kind of people. So, that – her organizational skills,” said Abhishek.

It should be noted that Abhishek, Shah Rukh, and Deepika Padukone shared screen space in the Farah Khan directorial Happy New Year.

Speaking of Dasvi, the Tushar Jalota directorial has been backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It released today on two OTT platforms.